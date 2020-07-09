CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, a top health official says federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised. Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the agency will issue “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate reopening schools. Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Redfield says flatly, “it’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance.” His statement comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence said CDC would issue new guidelines next week.