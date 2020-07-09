NYC to reopen zoos and aquarium, cancels street gatherings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bronx Zoo and New York City’s aquarium and three other zoos will reopen this month but New York City is canceling street fairs, parades and other big events through September as local officials try to keep city blocks open for restaurants and the public. Zoo visitors will have to buy tickets online in advance, and masks will be required for everyone over 3 years old. Zoo officials said the planned openings are timed to coincide with New York City’s entry into Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening process during the week of July 20.