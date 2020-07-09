BREAKING: Marathon County to require employees to wear masks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Employees of Marathon County will be required to wear face masks beginning Monday.

Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department, says it is a measure for the protection of the public and county employees.

The policy is one that all employers have the ability to put into place, says Burrows, who noted that others already have as well.

Per the Health Department and DHS, mask wearing " is a proven strategy to protect public health and the spread of COVID," says Burrows in an email.

County residents who are not otherwise employed by the county will not be affected by the policy.