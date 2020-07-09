Brazil asks investment firms to adopt protected Amazon areas

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has proposed that global asset-managers adopt protected areas in the Amazon rainforest in order to curb illegal deforestation ahead of the season farmers traditionally use fire to clear land and brush. The proposal by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who heads the government’s council on the Amazon region, comes after a group of mainly European investment firms sent a letter last month expressing concern over rising deforestation and demanded forceful action against illegal activities in the Amazon. The 34 firms that have now signed onto the initiative have a total $4.6 trillion in assets under management.