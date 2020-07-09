Black Players for Change lead protest at MLS is Back tourney

A moving demonstration before the MLS is Back tournament opener in Florida was the effort of Black Players for Change, a group of MLS players that formed in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The group was formerly known as the Black Players Coalition of MLS, but changed its name upon partnering this week with Players Coalition, an NFL players group that is also calling attention to systemic racism in sports. The MLS players raised their fists in silence for nearly nine minutes before the game between Inter Miami and Orlando City.