Wayne Mixson, Florida’s governor for 3 days, has died

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, has died. He was 98. Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate. The two-term lieutenant governor said the three days were “fully packed.” A conservative Democrat, Mixson made close to 200 appointments before Republican Bob Martinez was sworn in. He and his wife Margie stayed all three nights in the governor’s mansion and had the governor’s staff over for a party on the first night.