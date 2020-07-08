UN council voting on Syria aid delivery through 1 crossing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is voting on a Russian resolution that would limit the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest to one crossing point from Turkey for six months. Diplomats say it is virtually certain to be defeated because Russia doesn’t have the minimum nine “yes” votes in the 15-member U.N. Security Council needed for adoption. They spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private. Russia, Syria’s closest ally, circulated the draft resolution after it joined China Tuesday in vetoing a resolution to maintain aid deliveries through two Turkish border crossings for a year.