Singapore governing party set to extend power in elections

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singaporeans vote Friday in Southeast Asia’s first election since the coronavirus pandemic began, with the health crisis and a grim economy expected to bolster Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s party and extend its unbroken rule. While victory seems secure for Lee’s People Action Party, the entry of his estranged younger brother into the political fray has given the opposition some hope of expanding its toehold in parliament. His brother, Lee Hsien Yang, joined an opposition party but is not contesting the election. He says the PAP has turned into an elitist party and urged Singaporeans to vote for a more transparent and accountable government.