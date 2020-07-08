Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 10:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN IRON…SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN PRICE

COUNTIES…

At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Gile, or 13 miles south of Ironwood, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Mercer, Long Lake, Manitowish, Island Lake

Iron County, Fisher Lake, and Gile Flowage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH