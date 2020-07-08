Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 11:16 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…

Western Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles south of Wakefield to Park Falls, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural

Area, Squirrel Lake, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area, Willow

Lake, Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir and Rice Creek Natural

Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH