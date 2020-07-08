Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 11:16 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 11:16 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Vilas County in north central Wisconsin…
Western Oneida County in north central Wisconsin…
* Until midnight CDT.
* At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles south of Wakefield to Park Falls, moving
southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural
Area, Squirrel Lake, Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area, Willow
Lake, Rainbow Flowage, Willow Reservoir and Rice Creek Natural
Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH