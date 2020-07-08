Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT
FOR IRON…SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN PRICE COUNTIES…
At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Saxon, to near Upson, to 12 miles southeast of
Mellen, to near Glidden, moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Hurley, Mercer, Mellen, Butternut, Saxon,
Gurney, Upson, Gile, Glidden, Odanah, Montreal, Kimball, Morse,
Pence, Long Lake, Bad River Reservation, Pike Lake, Gile Flowage, and
Cedar.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH