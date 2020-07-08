Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT

FOR IRON…SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN PRICE COUNTIES…

At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Saxon, to near Upson, to 12 miles southeast of

Mellen, to near Glidden, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Hurley, Mercer, Mellen, Butternut, Saxon,

Gurney, Upson, Gile, Glidden, Odanah, Montreal, Kimball, Morse,

Pence, Long Lake, Bad River Reservation, Pike Lake, Gile Flowage, and

Cedar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH