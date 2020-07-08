Scattered storms and some cooling relief in upcoming days

Thankfully, a few showers and their attendant clouds pushed across the News 9 area in the peak heating time around midday into the afternoon, keeping the temperatures from getting quite as hot as earlier expected. It is still very muggy out though with dew points in the tropical low 70s in many spots. As such heat index readings could still climb into the lower to mid 90s in a few spots that avoided the rain and have the most breaks of sunshine throughout the late afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect through 7 p.m. for Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties. Please take it easy and drink extra water.

Otherwise thunderstorms could sneak back into the northern portion of our area at least, late Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from northern Minnesota. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely off and on for much of Thursday with the front over our region interacting with the muggy air. A few of the storms could get strong or severe with gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Please keep an eye on the skies and monitor waow.com for the latest. Temperatures will only dry to the upper 60s to around 70 Wednesday night and top out mostly in the middle 80s Thursday. South to southeast winds around 5 mph will become variable Thursday.

A more pleasant air mass will settle in for Friday with slightly cooler and less humid conditions. Lows should reach the low 60s with highs in the lower 80s Friday. It should be a great summer day with quite a bit of sunshine as well.

A disturbance coming in from the Northern Plains could spread a few showers across our area Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the placement and intensity of any rain. Please watch News 9 for updates as we draw closer, as that situation could still change. Highs should be around 80 Saturday and possibly staying in the mid to upper 70s Sunday if the clouds stay with us well into the day.

Warmer air will likely start pushing back in early next week, however. Right now, Monday looks sunny to partly cloudy. However, some showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday night and Tuesday. After highs around the low 80s Monday, readings could soar to the upper 80s Tuesday. It will turn very humid again.

A risk of storms may persist into next Wednesday. In fact, some models show potential for heavy thunderstorms. Highs should stay in the 80s. It probably will stay warmer than normal for most of next week. This July will undoubtedly go down as a warm one around here.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 8-July 2020

1975 - Three people were killed and six others were injured when lightning struck a walnut tree near Mayo, FL. The nine people were stringing tobacco under a tin shed when the bolt hit the nearby tree. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms in the central U.S. produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Waterloo, IA, 6.38 inches of rain at Tescott, KS, and twenty-five minutes of ping-pong ball size hail at Drummond, OK. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)