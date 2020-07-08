Pentagon leaders face grilling on use of military in unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s top leaders are going before Congress for the first time in months. They are likely to be questioned Thursday afternoon on several major controversies, including their differences with President Donald Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month during unrest triggered by the killing of George Floyd in police hands. It is the first congressional testimony by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, since March, before the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent and before nationwide civil unrest led to a crisis in White House relations with the Pentagon.