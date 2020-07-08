Mourners attend funeral mass for retired pope’s brother

BERLIN (AP) — A memorial mass has been held in Germany for the Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Following Wednesday’s Pontifical Requiem at the High Cathedral of St Peter’s in Regensburg, Ratzinger, who died on July 1 at the age of 96, was to be buried at the Bavarian city’s Lower Catholic Cemetery. Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer, who led the service, told mourners that Benedict was following the mass online. The 93-year-old emeritus pope made a four-day visit to Regensburg to be with his ailing brother just over a week before Ratzinger’s death.