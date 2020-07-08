Minneapolis council members pledge thoughtful police revamp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minneapolis City Council are pledging a thoughtful approach to their proposal to dismantle the city’s police department following the killing of George Floyd. Council members sought Wednesday to reassure the Minneapolis Charter Commission, with some commissioners expressing concern that the council was rushing to push through the proposal so voters can decide it in the November election. The proposal would eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new agency, the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.