Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Mailbox-smashing vandals

Towns of Elderon, Wis (WAOW) - Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is searching for mailbox-smashing vandals.

They struck in the the Towns of Elderon and Reid.

"Half a dozen mailboxes were missing or damaged on Mission Lake Road," Marathon Co. Deputy Brad Tatro says.

The call came in about the damage on June 27.

Investigators hope someone may have seen or heard something which leads to the vandals.

"Many of the homeowners are seniors and the damages total $700," Deputy Tatro says.

If you have any information on the crimes -- please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers in one of the following ways:

Download the P3 app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Submit a tip on their website here.

Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.