Janke, Red Feather Photography recognized by Wisconsin Main Street

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Each year, people travel across the state for main street days, an event made to honor Wisconsin's Vibrant Communities, but this year things are a little different.

"In lieu of that, we are hosting them in person and distributing the awards this afternoon," said Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske.

One award went to a local photographer for putting together the "I am Wausau" campaign. Tim Gutknecht of Red Feather Photography said he was upset after a racial attack in Downtown Wausau and aimed to showcase the cities diversity.

"Because I make my home here, I want to raise my family here, I want this to be a place everybody can enjoy," said Gutknecht.

Wausau has been home to the Janke family for over 100 years. On Tuesday, they were awarded the Best Business Success story by Wisconsin Main Street.

I asked Jane Janke Johnson what it takes to wright that success story. She said, "Oh gosh, right now during the pandemic it takes a lot of creativity and I think we've been rocking it."

If you've seen the store's Facebook page, you might agree.

The story wasn't written overnight, Janke Johnson said her grandfather bought the store in 1919, following the 1918 flu. She pointed out the struggles of that time may overlap with what we face today.

That history, and constant willingness to adapt and innovate may be the reasons Janke has seen a successful 2020 while many other businesses fall.

"Those that are staying home, what are they doing? They're doing puzzles, games, reading books." Janke Johnson said.

You can see other Main Street recognitions below.