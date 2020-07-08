Ivory Coast PM, presidential candidate Amadou Coulibaly dies

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s presidency says the country’s prime minister who is the ruling party’s presidential candidate has died. Amadou Gon Coulibaly had returned just days ago from a lengthy hospitalization in France. His death throws this year’s presidential election into disarray, raising concerns about who now will represent the party of President Alassane Ouattara, who is required to step down after his second term. The 61-year-old Coulibalyhad not spoken publicly about why he went to France back in May. Many speculated that his health problems were related to his 2012 heart transplant there. He returned to Abidjan six days ago but fell ill and died Wednesday after attending a ministerial meeting.