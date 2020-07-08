Hot and humid today then some storms for tomorrow

Today: Partly or mostly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly well north of Marathon county.

High: 90 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Low: 70 Wind: South-Southeast around 5

Thursday: Muggy with more clouds than sun and a good chance of thunderstorms from midday on. Some storms could be severe.

High: 86 Wind: SW around 5

Muggy conditions will remain for today and tomorrow, then it looks like a bit more comfortable weather for the weekend. During the transition there will be some wet weather at times.

Today will be mainly dry. There is only a slight chance a randomly placed storm could pop-up around central Wisconsin this afternoon. In addition, a brief thunderstorm or two could affect the far north around Ashland or Iron county. Otherwise you can expect a good amount of sun and high temps climbing up to around 90. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Due to the heat and humidity, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties effective from 11 a.m. today through 7 p.m. today.

A cold front approaching from the northwest will spark a few thunderstorms across Minnesota tonight and the remnants of those storms could blow through our area. There is a small chance we could see some strong wind with some of the storms overnight. That same front will be drifting through Wisconsin on Thursday and this means a good chance of storms and a few of the storms might be on the strong side, with hail, high wind, or an isolated brief tornado. It will be a muggy night tonight and muggy for your Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.

Highs will be in the 80s once again on Friday but it will feel nicer with less humid conditions developing in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain a little less humid over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday. It will feel better out there, but the weekend might not end up as dry as originally expected. A weak wave of low pressure could bring a bit of rain or storms from later Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. It is only a 30% chance at this point, but the odds might go up in coming days.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 8-July-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Sixteen cities in the central and western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 103 degrees at Denver, CO, equalled their record for July, and a 110 degree reading at Rapid City, SD, equalled their all-time record high. Denver reported a record five straight days of 100 degree heat, and Scottsbluff, NE, reported a record eight days in a row of 100 degree weather. (The National Weather Summary)