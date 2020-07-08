First State Bank helps area businesses obtain 360 Paycheck Protection Program loans

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- First State Bank announced it has assisted local businesses in obtaining 360 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by the original June 30 deadline.

Loans written by the bank totaled more than $23.3 million, and supported 3,124 jobs.

“This was a tremendous effort by our staff given the urgency to help these businesses obtain this funding during the pandemic,” said First State Bank President Bob Van Asten. “We are now trying to assist borrowers in

understanding what steps need to be taken to apply for forgiveness of their PPP loans. The Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury continue to clarify the PPP forgiveness process, so we want to be sure businesses are providing the correct information in their applications.”

The Paycheck Protection Program has been extended until August 8, 2020. Van Asten says the bank continues to receive inquires about PPP from businesses who didn't initially apply.

“Our lenders are ready to help business owners figure out if a PPP makes sense for their business,” Van Asten said.