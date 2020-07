MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon City firefighters say a semi trailer started on fire while driving down County Rd. N in the town of Cassel.

The call came in around 11:20.

When crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out in less than a half hour.

County Rd. N is blocked off near the area of the fire.

The trailer was carrying whey powder.

The cause is under investigation.