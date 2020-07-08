Eau Claire area corn maze salutes frontline COVID-19 workers

Eau Claire area corn maze salutes frontline COVID-19 workersNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ferguson's Orchards is thanking those on the frontlines of the pandemic in a big way.
The orchard, in Trempealeau County between Eau Claire and La Crosse, unveiled its 2020 corn maze design, and the message includes a stethoscope, a law enforcement badge and a barn.
The owners say the seven-acre maze was created with a single lawn-mower.
They say this was their way of recognizing those who are dedicated to keeping the community safe, healthy and fed during this time.
Plus, Ferguson's is doing a little giveaway to go along with their maze and the prize includes free season passes and apple cider donuts.
So, if you like, share and comment on their post you will be entered to win.