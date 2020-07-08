Eau Claire area corn maze salutes frontline COVID-19 workers

2020 Corn Maze - Thank You Heroes GIVEAWAY! We're revealing our 2020 corn maze design - a thank you to all those who are dedicated to keeping the community safe, healthy and fed! There are definitely fancier ways to do it, but we cut our 7 acre maze with a single lawn mower, a rough drawing and the occasional drone flight to make sure we didn't get lost. To help spread the word we're giving away a FREE 4-pack of season passes AND a dozen apple cider donuts for this fall to one lucky winner who Likes, Shares and Comments on this post! Winner will be announced Thursday, 7/9 at 8pm. Be sure to Like/Follow us for future updates and giveaways! Posted by Ferguson's Orchards - Eau Claire on Monday, July 6, 2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ferguson's Orchards is thanking those on the frontlines of the pandemic in a big way.

The orchard, in Trempealeau County between Eau Claire and La Crosse, unveiled its 2020 corn maze design, and the message includes a stethoscope, a law enforcement badge and a barn.

The owners say the seven-acre maze was created with a single lawn-mower.

They say this was their way of recognizing those who are dedicated to keeping the community safe, healthy and fed during this time.

Plus, Ferguson's is doing a little giveaway to go along with their maze and the prize includes free season passes and apple cider donuts.

So, if you like, share and comment on their post you will be entered to win.