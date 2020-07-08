DWD triples unemployment staff

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced that it has significantly added to their staff force.

The DWD says that increasing staff improves its customer service, the rates in which calls are answered and outbound calls made, and are processing more claims each week.

"For the past three months, DWD has prioritized expanding our human resources through internal transfers, hiring new team members, and bringing on vendors to answer calls, process claims, and distribute funds to those who are eligible," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "We have long felt incredible urgency to deliver financial relief to claimants and expanding our UI team by over 1,000 people was the most important step needed to make that happen."

Through these hiring methods, the DWD tripled its number of unemployment insurance resources from around 500 people in March, to more than 1,700 in July.

"Training our new staff and vendors has taken some time, but it's been time well spent," Secretary Frostman said. "It's one thing to answer a call, but it's another to be able to actually assist claimants and resolve complicated eligibility issues. We have appreciated the public's patience as we have worked to onboard staff who have received anywhere from one to four weeks of training so that they can provide value in assisting claimants across Wisconsin throughout this unprecedented challenge."

The additional staff allows for the expansion of help center hours. The hours are now 6:15 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday.

The hiring has led to more calls being answered each day, and more claims processed. The DWD says that nearly 70 percent of unique calls per day are being answered regularly, a significant increase over 4 percent at the end of May.

The total number of claims the DWD has received from May 15 to July 4, is nearly 4 million. Of that total, they say 86 percent, or 3.4 million have been resolved. The 528,999 claims left are those awaiting wage verification, adjudication or similar investigations.

"While we are required by law to determine eligibility before we pay benefits, we know the time it takes to investigate eligibility issues that hold up some claims creates incredible hardship on those people who are relying on UI to pay their bills," Frostman said. "With the additional staff, we are reducing the time it takes to process verification documents, investigate issues raised by claimants and employers, and get the benefits out the door."

When someone applies for UI benefits, DWD must investigate any and all issues from all employers the claimant worked for over the last 18 months unless the separation was due to a layoff from a lack of work. Weekly claim issues also must be resolved through adjudication.

The investigation and determination process are required by state statute and federal law and adheres to the temporary CARES Act programs passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.