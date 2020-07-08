Deadline to file taxes just a week away

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tax Day is just around the corner on July 15.

Experts said that despite the delay, filing out your taxes should be similar to last year. However one change is a new 1040 SR form for seniors and retirees.

Places like H&R block have also had to adjust to be able to serve customers during the pandemic.

Franchisee Jamie Koeppel said her team has mostly transitioned to doing helping customers digitally.

"Mailing back and forth and not seeing people in person... but we got to talk to them on the phone."

She said if you're used to filing taxes on your own but had a major life change in the last year, it might be a good idea to seek out help.

"If you retired, if you got married, if you got divorced, if you had a child, bought a home, started a business. Those are good times to get some help if you're used to doing it by yourself," Koeppel said.

And with the deadline to file just a week away, she said getting it done sooner rather than later is always best.