Crane collapses in east London, killing 1, injuring 4

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says a 20-meter crane has collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London, killing one person and injuring four others. Two of those injured were taken to the hospital with head injuries. The brigade’s Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis says urban search and rescue crews are undertaking “a complex rescue operation” and using specialized equipment to search the properties on Wednesday. The London Ambulance Service says crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.