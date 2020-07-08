Asia Today: Australian PM defends Melbourne lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a shutdown of the nation’s second-largest city is necessary and promised continuing financial support for businesses that fear they won’t survive a second lockdown. The Victoria state government says Melbourne and part of its surrounding area will be locked down for six weeks starting Wednesday night because the rate of coronavirus spread is unsustainable. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says: “I hope it isn’t for that long. I hope it’s for a shorter period as possible.” Morrison says Australia’s seven other states and territories will continue to relax pandemic restrictions. Victoria authorities announced 134 new cases in the last 24 hours.