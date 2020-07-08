Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now above a half-million

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases. The continent-wide total is now at least over 504,000 after South Africa recorded another day of more than 10,000 confirmed cases as a new global hot spot. The true number of cases among Africa’s 1.3 billion people is unknown as its 54 countries continue to face a serious shortage of testing materials for the virus. Africa’s health systems are the most poorly funded and thinly staffed in the world, and already more than 2,000 health workers have been infected by the virus, according to the WHO.