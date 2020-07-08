Officer to Floyd: ‘It takes … a lot of oxygen to talk’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck before he died told him, “it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk” after Floyd pleaded for air more than 20 times. That’s according to transcripts of body camera video recordings made public Wednesday. Floyd, a Black handcuffed man, said he couldn’t breathe multiple times in the moments before he died, and he told officers they were going to kill him. The documents were filed in court Wednesday as an attorney for officer Thomas Lane requested that the case against his client be dismissed. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.