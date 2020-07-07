Wisconsin won’t name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed coronavirus cases after businesses groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea. Also on Tuesday, Dane County became the first community in Wisconsin to issue a requirement for people to wear masks. The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County takes effect Monday and requires the wearing of a mask in all indoor places, except a person’s own home. The order is in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young adults.