Wausau Opportunity Zone presents early plans for mall redevelopment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ) presented the early plans for the Wausau Center Mall redevelopment project to the Finance and Economic Development committees on Tuesday.

The plan is still in the beginning stages, but already paints a picture much different from what the mall area looks like now.

The plan integrates living, retail and office spaces. Over 400 residential units are currently in the plan, as well as a ramp or bridge that connects the mall area to the river front area.

Members of the committee voiced their support for the way the plan connects different parts of downtown life.

"I like the way it's integrated with other aspects of downtown and the river front," said District 4 Alderperson Tom Neal.

However, the plan could still change.

"We wanted to make sure we had out plan right, that we were confident with our plan. We'll advance this plan a bit more before we take it out to market," said WOZ Managing Director Chuck Ghidorzi.

Ghidorzi said he hopes to see quite a bit of progress in the next couple of years, with the first phase being demolition.

But the final product, is still likely at least four to five years from being completed.

Ultimately, developers hope the initiative revitalizes the downtown area and puts Wausau on par with other top small cities in the country like Bend, Oregon and Asheville, North Carolina.