US envoy meets officials in Seoul as Kim honors grandfather

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea has met with South Korean officials for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy amid the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent to resume dialogue with the United States. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s meetings in Seoul came hours after the North’s state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un visited a mausoleum in Pyongyang to pay tribute to his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on the anniversary of his death. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency didn’t mention any comments by Kim on the status of U.S. talks, which have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.