Suicide bombing, attack in Afghanistan kill 7 policemen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide car bombing and another attack have killed at least seven Afghan police officers. The suicide bomber targeted a police convoy in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, killing four officers, including a police commander. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local IS affiliate. In the other attack on Tuesday, at least three policemen were killed and three were wounded in southern Zabul province when insurgents attacked their convoy.