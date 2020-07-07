Serbia to reintroduce curfew after virus spike

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has announced the reintroduction of a curfew after the the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus. Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday called the virus situation in the Serbian capital of Belgrade “alarming” as the city’s hospitals near their patient limits. Vucic said a curfew will be introduced as of Friday but he didn’t provide details. The country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that 13 people died with the virus had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.