Review: ‘Conspiracy’ tells of gold rush and Gilded Age greed

Author Paul Starobin recounts a jaw-dropping tale of greed in the Gilded Age. After gold was discovered in the territory of Alaska, a well-connected political boss from North Dakota engineered a brazen scheme to plunder gold already claimed by miners by rigging the justice system. Associated Press reviewer Michael Hill writes that Starobin jauntily tells a story that moves from the Senate floor to Nome, Alaska, then a muddy boomtown filled saloons, dance halls and men dreaming of a big score. The story shows that even if you wrong a lot of people, it leads to nothing as long as you have powerful friends.