Portuguese energy firms replace CEOs amid corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Shares in Portugal’s blue-chip national energy provider EDP and its international renewable energy division rose Tuesday after the companies replaced their CEOs amid a corruption investigation. An investigating magistrate on Monday ruled that Energias de Portugal CEO Antonio Mexia and EDP Renováveis chief João Manso Neto must be suspended from their roles in the companies. They have not been formally charged, and the magistrate continues to sift evidence gathered by the public prosecutor before deciding if the pair should be sent for trial. Both have denied wrongdoing. EDP has businesses in 19 countries on four continents, including significant interests in the U.S. renewable energy market.