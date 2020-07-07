Police search for driver who struck woman at Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in southern Indiana are searching for two people who were in a car that struck a woman, knocking her unconscious, and dragged a man during a protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Police Cpt. Ryan Pedigo told The Associated Press Tuesday that the collision happened Monday evening in downtown Bloomington. Pedigo says the 29-year-old woman was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital with a cut to her head. The man who was dragged suffered scrapes. The protesters were demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker at Lake Monroe over the July Fourth weekend.