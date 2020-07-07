Plan to bring back Suez Canal statue stirs debate in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — A proposal to bring back the statue of a French diplomat behind the idea to build the Suez Canal has stirred controversy in Egypt. Many are saying it would be a salute to colonial times and a “humiliation” to the memory of tens of thousands of Egyptian laborers who died while digging the waterway. The debate started when a newspaper reported in June that local authorities in the Mediterranean province of Port Said were thinking of returning the statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps to where it once stood at the northern entrance of the canal. De Lesseps had championed the idea to join the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.