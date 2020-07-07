National Coin Shortage felt Locally

Wausau, WI (WAOW) -- It may be time to break your piggy bank..

According to the federal reserve--the Covid-19 pandemic is causing a nationwide coin shortage.

After business closures and some restricting payment to card only -- the cash flow stopped.

In an online conference, federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the committee, "the whole system of flow has come to a stop. Were well aware of this, were working with the mint and reserve bank​

Those reserve banks and federal reserve began rationing inventories June 15th.​

“We're making progress but it's been something we’re working on," continued Powell.

Like other factories across the states -- the Mint paused production amid the pandemic. ​Leading to a smaller amount of coins produced for this time in the calendar year.​

Menards and Burger King are just some businesses requiring exact change or card payment. Grocers like Trigs and County Market are temporarily refusing to break change for customers.

Kwik Trip is one retailer feeling the impact -- but quickly finding solutions​.

"We've not experienced an outage of coins because our kwik trips members have thankfully risen to the occasion. Some people literally brought in handfuls or bagfuls of coins that they've collected -- to help us out"​, said Kwik Trip PR John McHugh.

While the effects of the coin shortage are being felt in all business sizes, national companies like coinstar are doing their part​.

Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherty explained to News 9 what his company's role is in the flow of coin nationally. "We're an aggregator of coin. We take all that coin the consumer puts in the machine, we count it, it gets wrapped and redelivered to businesses."

​ Gaherty said the majority of coinstar kiosks are in grocery stores, meaning they never closed down during the heat of the pandemic. Although the buildings themselves did not close, Coinstar saw a decrease in use due to individuals taking less trips to such stores.

While the lowered production was significant, it was only temporary. Coinstar is reporting standard levels of business returns in the recent weeks.

As for Central Wisconsin, one local bank is thankful they planned ahead​. Brokaw Credit Union says they had ordered a large amount of stock on change right before the shortage hit. They said they were unaware of the coming shortage at the time, but thankful they planned ahead.

Like Kwik Trip, Brokaw says their trusted members have been cashing in their change in large sums, after hearing the news.