Missouri kid camp virus outbreak raises questions of safety

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That’s raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson for to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.