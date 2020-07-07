Japan’s ruling party calls for government to cancel Xi visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party has adopted a resolution urging the government cancel a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the implementation of a new national security law for Hong Kong. The resolution also condemns Beijing’s implementation last week of the national security law for semi-autonomous Hong Kong. The new law makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs. Critics see it as Beijing’s boldest step yet to erase the legal firewall between the former British colony and the mainland’s authoritarian communist system.