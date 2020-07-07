Trump ‘flexible’ on size of convention as lawmakers shy away

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he’d want as big an event if the state’s coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.