Groups meet about safety concerns on Lake Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- After safety concerns about Lake Wausau were brought to the attention to the Department of Natural Resources(DNR) and the Lake Wausau Association, the association and a conservation warden met Tuesday evening with concerned people who frequent the lake. It gave them the chance to ask questions, and offer input on how to make the lake safe for everyone.

Some of the recent concerns brought up by people on the lake include water crafts not obeying no-wake zones, and excessive speed on the water.

"With the weather being as good as it has been this summer there's just been a lot more people on the lake and I think because of COVID and the pandemic there's just a lot more traffic on the lake so it came before the holiday weekend and some of those concerns that popped up on social media were before the 4th of July," said Holly Kohl the treasurer with the association.

If you're out on the water and see behavior that you think should be reported you can call 1-800-WDNR or reach out to one of the three wardens that work in Marathon County.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department also has two recreation deputies.

The group has a list of Dos and Don'ts of Lake Wausau on their Facebook page.