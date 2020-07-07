Greece: Several hurt as subway train hits terminus barrier

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several people have received light injuries on a subway train near Athens after it failed to stop in time before hitting a barrier at an overground terminus station, authorities said.At least eight people were hurt, public authorities said, when the train hit the barrier at Kifissia station, 17.5 kilometers (11 miles) northeast of Athens on Tuesday. The injured passengers were taken to a state hospital to be examined by doctors, authorities said.