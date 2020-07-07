Germany to press for EU deal on taking in rescued migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister is calling on his European Union colleagues to agree on a better and more just solution for the distribution of migrants rescued while attempting to cross the Mediterranean. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said ahead of a video conference Tuesday with his EU counterparts that all European member states need to take in rescued migrants. Germany has long pushed for quotas so that all of the bloc’s 27 members allow in some of the migrants that initially land in Italy, Malta or Greece, but many countries refuse to take any rescued migrants. Germany currently holds the rotating EU presidency.