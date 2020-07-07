France’s Rodin Museum sells bronzes to weather virus crisis

PARIS (AP) — The Rodin Museum in Paris may have an ace up its sleeve to help see it through the coronavirus economic crisis: It can sell limited-edition versions of the French sculptor’s masterpieces. Tourists were scarce as the museum dedicated to works of August Rodin reopened Tuesday after four months of virus-related closure. So it is pinning its hopes on sales of bronze replicas cast in special workshops and bought by art galleries, private collectors or other museums. Given an expected lockdown-related budget shortfall of 3 million euros this year, the museum wants to turn the bronze sales into a bigger and more regular source of revenue.