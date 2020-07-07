Former Stockton Fire Captain arrested on child sex charges

STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Town of Stockton officially accepted the resignation of former Stockton Fire Department Captain Dean Voelker.

The 39-year-old is accused of multiple charges related to having sex with a child.

According to the Plover Metro Wire, an anonymous person reported Voelker was sexually involved with a 16-year-old girl who was a cadet with the department. The Plover Metro Wire also reports the girl told authorities she was sexually involved with Voelker and investigators reportedly found photos and videos exchanged between the two.

Voelker is due back in court for an initial appearance in August.