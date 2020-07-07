 Skip to Content

Florida killer pleads not guilty to husband’s slaying

1:33 pm National news from the Associated Press

A Minnesota woman convicted of killing a woman in Florida to assume her identity pleaded not guilty Tuesday back in her home state in her husband’s 2018 slaying. Lois Riess entered her plea in a virtual court hearing in Dodge County in the 2018 death of her husband David. Riess is already serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Florida, where she was convicted last year of killing a woman who had a similar appearance and assuming her identity. Riess is being held in the Steele County jail in Owatonna after being extradited from Florida to face charges in her husband’s death.

