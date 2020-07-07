Excavations to resume for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa officials announced that the city will resume test excavations of potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after the effort was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic’s travel restrictions have made it difficult for the archaeology team to reach Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery for an examination, which was initially set to begin April 1. Tulsa World reports that the test excavation is expected to begin next Monday. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he’s committed to identifying potential unmarked graves of the dozens of Black people who were killed by white mobs in Tulsa’s Greenwood district in 1921.