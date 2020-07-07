Ex-LA councilman pleads guilty in corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for lying to the FBI about receiving gifts and money from a businessman, including envelopes stuffed with $15,000 in cash. Englander entered his plea Tuesday to scheming to falsify material facts. He released a statement saying he accepts full responsibility for his conduct. Englander represented the northwest San Fernando Valley from 2011 to 2018. Another councilman, Jose Huizar, was charged last month with racketerring conspiracy in what authorities say was a $1.5-million bribery scheme involving developers. He hasn’t entered a plea. Huizar was suspended from his post last month.